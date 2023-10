Usually, when you wake up groggy from a nap, it's because you've drifted into the "deeper stage" of sleep, so your body feels interrupted, says Dr Shelby Harris, PsyD , director of behavioral sleep medicine at the Sleep-Wake Disorders Center at Montefiore Medical Center. "A shorter nap keeps you in lighter sleep, but it is sufficient to help you feel refreshed when you wake up," Dr. Harris says. And even though naps can be delicious, if you feel like you have to take a nap every day, that could be a sign that you have a sleep disorder, she says.