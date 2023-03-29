A Week In Kensington, Melbourne, As A Digital Marketing Specialist On $35,000

9:00am — My partner and I head to the Queen Vic markets to do our weekly food shop. We try to go to the markets every weekend to do the bulk of our shopping as we find it cheaper than going to the supermarket (especially for fruit and veg!). There’s also an Aldi near the market, so we'll get whatever we can't get at the market over there. We spend $54.50 at the market on fresh produce and bread, $26.20 at the Asian grocer and $37 at Aldi. The food shop cost a bit more than usual as I bought ingredients to make a fresh batch of chilli oil. My partner and I are also trying to figure out what our weekly food budget will be going forward. As we’ve just moved in together, it’s gonna take us a little while to figure out how much we need to buy to get us through the week. We split the cost of our groceries evenly unless something is specifically just for one of us. $58.85