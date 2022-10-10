Who Pays For Contraception In Your Relationship? 11 Women Weigh In

Being a person with a uterus is expensive. We pay the ‘pink tax’, foot the bill for menstrual products each month and the cost of our hairdressers' appointments usually greatly outweighs your typical barbershop trip (and that's before we even consider the gender pay gap). Add to that, the burden of contraception often lies with us too.
The burden we're speaking of is broad: it's the mental load of remembering to organise relevant doctor's appointments and purchase contraption, ensuring that the contraception is taken or worn properly, and monitoring signs of pregnancy or STDs. And that's not even getting into the literal cost.
Contraception costs can really add up, whether your choice is prescription pills, condoms or the numerous gadgets that can be inserted into your body. So, is this a financial load that we should be carrying ourselves? Or should our partners be chipping in?
We asked 11 Refinery29 Australia readers to break down exactly how contraception costs are shared (or not) in their relationship.