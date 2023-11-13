A Week In Christchurch, New Zealand, As A Customer Service Manager On $81,000

I had two at the same time! I was an indoor netball referee at 14 and was paid $20 cash under the table to referee four games on a Friday night. I got that job through my netball club. At the same time, I got a job through my stepdad's business that involved taking the death notices from the paper each day and writing all the information provided (DOB, DOD, surviving kin etc.) and then filing them alphabetically, which I also got $20 a week for. I still have no idea what purpose this served but I got paid cash for this too so I was happy! My first 'on the books' job was as a supermarket cashier when I was 15, and I have always had a job since.