A Week In Christchurch, New Zealand, As A Customer Service Manager On $81,000

We didn’t have loads of direct conversations, but my parents did an amazing job at making sure we were aware of our middle-class status and how lucky we were . We never went without, and I know even now my parents would help me out if I asked. But they also wanted us to understand money; we were expected to get jobs as soon as we could and to keep these during our studies and beyond, and 'extra' money (anything beyond a weekly allowance) was not given. My dad taught me how to budget when I started paying rent myself, and he and my stepdad have been a huge help since I became financially independent, teaching me the importance of investing and conscious spending.