The 13 Best Night Creams For Every Skin Type

Our skin goes through a regeneration and repair process while we sleep, which means that the products we use in our evening routines are extra important.
It's the perfect time to layer products you'd consider too heavy or strong for the light of day. But after all the toners, essences, serums, and eye creams, to not finish things off with a properly nourishing night cream seems like a wasted opportunity.
While moisturisers used during the day are selected for their ability to play well with makeup products and SPF, night creams have free rein in the evening. These impressive formulas are the Christmas elves of the skincare world, working overtime to ensure that you wake up to your best skin come morning.
The only effort required on your part is selecting the right night cream in the first place. Thankfully, we've invested a bit of hard yakka into hunting down the best night creams that everyone wants on their team. Here's the lineup — slather them on and sleep away.