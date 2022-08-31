12:00pm — I have a quiet afternoon ahead, so I take the dog for a slightly longer walk. He and another dog have an argument through a fence, but I manage to pull him away and get him to focus on me again. We walk back and forth in front of the fence again, this time with a greater distance (far enough away to keep the dog behind it from stressing out, too!). This way he’s learning not to see the fence itself as a trigger, and he can be rewarded for paying attention to me instead of losing it at an invisible threat. Once we get home, he gets a handful of biscuits in a snuffle mat to help him decompress, and I get back to work.