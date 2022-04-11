Rent: $400. I live in a granny flat with my partner out the back of his parents' house, where his mum, dad and little brother live. Our little house has a kitchenette and a bathroom, but currently doesn't have a couch — only computer chairs! It has our two WFH set-ups — mine in the bedroom on a sitting-standing desk, and my partner's in the lounge room.

Loans: None for me. My partner finances his car and that comes out of his monthly paycheque. Both of us have HECS which also comes out of our paycheques.

Phone: $40 for a sim-only plan as I have a hand-me-down iPhone from my partner.

Groceries: $200

Clothing: $100. This is either rarely spent or is over budget when I do buy, so it levels itself out.

Eating Out: $350. This isn't that ambitious as my monthly average last year was $283.

Haircuts: $14. I budget for two haircuts a year, which works out to be a $14 monthly average.

Petrol: $80. I don't drive as much anymore, so I may be able to save on this.

Public Transport: $45

Car Repairs and Rego: $14

Therapy: $117

Medicine (Birth Control and Antidepressants): $13

Aerial Sports and Pilates: $200

Dog Food/Toys: $62

Savings Contributions Towards Holidays: $220

Spotify: $12

Car Insurance: $450 (Annually)

Anything Else To Add?: My partner and I have an automatic round-up on purchases to the nearest $5. This goes into a joint account that we use for large joint purchases or holidays. We're saving for a house in our separate accounts for now. Sometimes our joint spending account needs to be topped up, so we just take turns doing that.