A Week In Marrickville, Sydney, As A DJ & Media Specialist On $82,500

Occupation: Media and Communications Specialist / DJ

Industry: Arts

Age: 26

Location: Marrickville, Sydney (Gadigal Country, Eora nation)

Salary: $82,500

Net Worth: $10,069 (I have $9,000 in my personal savings account at the moment and $31,000 in my superannuation. I’ve also recently started using Raiz to invest in ETFs, so I have about $700 invested there. I also moonlight as a DJ with my bestie, so we have a business account which we both take 50% of — we currently have about $4,000 each in there.)

Debt: $34,631 in HECS debt. I never check it so it feels fake to me. Otherwise, nothing — I paid off my car loan last year (yay!).

Paycheque Amount (Weekly): $1,144.20

Pronouns: She/Her