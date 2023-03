A Week In Marrickville, Sydney, As A DJ & Media Specialist On $82,500

$1,484.17. I rent a two-bedroom house with my partner and we split rent 50/50 because our incomes are basically the same.: $37.99. I pay for Spotify, Stan and Binge, and my partner pays for Netflix, Amazon Prime and his own Spotify (remind me to sort out a family account for us). We love consuming media!$19. I pay a monthly fee to get our groceries delivered right to our door. It’s a luxury, but we both loathe in-person grocery shopping with every fibre of our being (if you know Marrickville Metro, you know). It works out to just a few extra dollars per weekly shop, so it's worth every penny.$54.73: $69.12 usually. During this particular week, it turned into $125.45 per month (you’ll see).$80: $70 (split 50/50 with my partner, so $35 each): Usually around $200 per quarter (~$67 per month).$10I’m pretty rigid with trying to save at least $250 per week, but sometimes this comes down to $150 or $200 if I have extra expenses pop up. I also have an automatic weekly contribution to Raiz set up ($22.75) and have ‘round ups’ turned on, which means that all my purchases are rounded up to the nearest dollar and the difference is invested into my Raiz account once per month. This usually comes out to around $45 to $50. I also salary sacrifice $10 per week into my superannuation