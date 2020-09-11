What Causes PMDD? Yeah, They Don’t Know

Part of the problem is inadequate training. It is not mandatory to learn about the complexities of PMS, even for gynaecology doctors, so old prejudices persist. Awareness has grown but there is still a sense of not understanding why women and people with wombs can't just cope with these symptoms.
If we root personality and emotion in the reproductive system, we may internalise the idea that we're meant to be unstable. Hormones are part of the picture but we cannot blame them entirely. We need to stop questioning whether women's experiences are 'real' and start giving them real primacy.
Clinical trials are underway for the first drug developed specifically for PMDD: Sepranolone. The drug inhibits the effects of a substance called allopregnanolone, a naturally produced steroid that appears to play a role in how the brain reacts to hormonal changes.