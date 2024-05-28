I’m a naturally impatient person who is not a proponent of the everything shower, so I left the mask on for about five minutes (five to 10 minutes is the recommendation), which was more than enough to notice the effects. It worked really well as a detangler and left my hair smelling incredible — the coconut and fig scent was neither overpowering nor artificial smelling. In the interests of an uncontaminated test, I didn’t apply any of the products I usually would, and instead just clipped it up and left it to air-dry. It definitely added volume and encouraged my natural waves, leaving my hair feeling super soft but again, not at all weighed down. As you can see from my after picture, my hair is prone to frizziness and flyaways — I remedied this by working some hair oil through the ends.”