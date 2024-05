“I’ve always been very low maintenance with my hair. I’m embarrassed to admit that it took dying it for the first time last year (to cherry coke red) and then again recently (back to my natural dark brown), to learn how important deep conditioning really is. As you can see from my before picture, my hair is fine with a slight wave. I tend to air-dry it and often sleep on it wet (hello, I said low maintenance!) and so it tends to get pretty frizzy. My scalp is dry and sensitive, and has a tendency to itch and flake when imbalanced. Plus, I’ve recently had an issue with hair falling out and breakage (probably due to the colouring). After using Coco & Eve’s Like A Virgin Hair Masque , I noticed a subtle but instant difference. Yes, my hair looks thicker, healthier, glossier and the colour is more intense, but my hair and scalp also feel great: my scalp is soothed and noticeably more flake-free; my hair feels stronger and is breaking off far less. Add to that the absolutely divine scent (like the tropical holiday of my dreams) and it’s a winner in my books.”