“‘Use a generous amount’ is hands down one of my favorite phrases in the English language. In a moment where so much of our behavior is dictated by the ongoing cost of living crisis, the Coco & Eve Like A Virgin hair masque liberates us, albeit temporarily, from the tyranny of a scarcity mindset. And while use a generous amount I definitely did, the product didn’t feel at all heavy or oily going on (my hair is super fine, so this is something I’m pretty paranoid about). Similarly, it washed out really well — it left my still-wet hair feeling silky but not weighed down by lingering residue. I’m a naturally impatient person who is not a proponent of the everything shower, so I left the mask on for about five minutes (five to 10 minutes is the recommendation), which was more than enough to notice the effects. It worked really well as a detangler and left my hair smelling incredible — the coconut and fig scent was neither overpowering nor artificial smelling. In the interests of an uncontaminated test, I didn’t apply any of the products I usually would, and instead just clipped it up and left it to air-dry. It definitely added volume and encouraged my natural waves, leaving my hair feeling super soft but again, not at all weighed down. As you can see from my after picture, my hair is prone to frizziness and flyaways — I remedied this by working some hair oil through the ends.”