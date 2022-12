When Will The Pressure Of The ‘Brown Girl Glow Up’ End?

In an article published in 5XFest , Jeevan Sangha says that ‘brown glow up’ TikToks often present an 'after' that is more befitting to euro-centric beauty ideals. The subjects’ skin tone is often lighter and their facial and body hair is gone. Sangha goes on to say that many South Asian creators aestheticise their culture and simmer it down to a state that is “palatable to white people”. This doesn’t just apply to food, cultural customs and clothing, but also to physical manifestations of their brownness; a conformation to euro-centric beauty standards that is evident in the expected ‘after’ of this so-called ‘glow-up’.