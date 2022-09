Is your hair really clean if you only wash it once? According to Brad, yes. In fact, double cleansing just to experience a satisfying lather might mean you're over-washing. "Your hair may not have sudsed up and it might not feel squeaky clean but even if you wash it once and it doesn't feel perfectly clean, it most definitely is," says Brad. "Hair doesn’t need to feel squeaky or stripped of everything. You want to get rid of the dirt layer and keep some of those natural oils in there." If you regularly wash your hair twice, you're actually at risk of stripping your scalp, which can make hair crispy and dry. "Unless your hair is super greasy, one wash is good," says Brad. "Personally, my hair doesn't lather a lot of the time. It's ingrained in people that the clean feeling comes from a lather but that doesn't mean it's cleaning your hair better."