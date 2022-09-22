If your hair is prone to knots, Brad warns against brushing or attempting to untangle when wet. "When your hair is wet, it's much more susceptible to breakage," says Brad. "It becomes twice as stretchy and you don't want to be tugging at it when it's like that." Instead, dry until your hair is roughly 80% less wet before going in with your detangling brush. "That way your hair won't snap off," says Brad, making it less susceptible to split ends and broken strands around the face.