Swim Skirts Are Trending — Here Are 9 Of Our Favourite Styles

You've heard of three-piece suits, but have you heard of fashion's latest summer-ready obsession: three-piece swimwear? Allow us to explain.
With warm weather season officially upon us, we're turning our attention to summer trends, and when it comes to swimwear, nothing is more prevalent this season than three-piece sets.
Over the last year, designers have decided to give the humble bikini a fashion-forward makeover, adding ready-to-wear elements like shorts and skirts.
Created in the same fabric and prints as the bikinis themselves, these additions have come to act as an extension of the summer (or vacation-ready) wardrobe, enabling beachgoers to more seamlessly translate their style from oceanside to other areas.
Swim shorts created quite a stir last summer, as brands like TJ Swim and Zulu & Zephyr helped to redefine the style. While traditionally the idea of a swim short may have conjured up images of baggy, knee-skimming styles, the shorts of 2023 were updated in elasticated fabrics with fun colours and prints.
Now, swim skirts are getting the same modernised makeover. Beloved swim brands like Triangl, Andie Swim and more are getting in on the trend, creating skirts in water-ready fabrications that are practical enough to wear in the water, yet stylish enough to lounge in while sitting poolside.
If you'd like to add a swim skirt to your summer rotation, we've scoured the web to bring you the best styles available right now. Keep scrolling for our favourites.