Street View: What People Wore To The Formula 1 In Melbourne

Welcome to the 23rd instalment of Street View, a fortnightly series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.
This week, photographer Charlie Ashfield spent a Sunday afternoon sniffing out the best street style at the Formula 1 (F1) in Melbourne.
Street View was born from the desire to see what Aussies really wear every day — whether that's on a quick run to the shops to pick up some bread, or for a day watching a bunch of cars drive very quickly. While it might seem like an unlikely choice for spotting some serious 'fits, the F1 has seen a huge rise in popularity amongst women over the last few years. Naturally, we wanted to investigate further.
Unlike our previous street style collections in Melbourne (Collingwood, Melbourne’s CBD, Fitzroy and Coburg, for example), comfort was king at the F1. We found a blend of utilitarian style choices, like well-loved jeans, crossbody bags, and of course, race car jackets. Oh, and a bunch of Air Force 1's.
Ahead, enjoy some of the best street style we found at the Formula 1, Melbourne. Racers, start your engines.