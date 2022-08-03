At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
One of the stranger parts of growing up is when the tables, quite literally, turn and we are suddenly of the age where we are expected to actually host our friends and families for big lunches and dinner parties. And though there really is nothing better than all your nearest and dearest breaking bread together, the get-togethers certainly turn the pressure on you.
Between navigating guests, dietary requirements, and having enough seating and drinks (including non-alcoholic options), there's a lot of prep involved. But a little trick to hosting is that distraction is key. Next to good conversation and a view, taking the time to put up decorations and a beautifully set table can go a long way in making it look like you have it all together. And to make sure you get the most out of it, look to pieces that you'll use well beyond the night.
So because we love to utilise our shopping habits for the greater good, we thought we'd scour the Internet for our favourite tableware items for a photo-worthy tablescape your guests will have nothing but praise for. And hey, they might not even notice the burnt roast.
Read on for the best plates, napkins, and other hosting essentials for your next soirée.