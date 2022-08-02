Add To Cart: What The R29 Team Is Shopping In August

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Another month begins! And as EOFY sales wrap up and we start to see some sun after months of rain, we're feeling a pull towards the practical.
Maybe it's the new moon or maybe we're prepping for a major spring clean, but in August, our shopping habits have evolved from just being budget-breaking fantasies to things that we actually need (well, kind of).
Whether it's the frying pan one editor never thought she'd be coveting or sweatpants that make us believe in activewear again, here's what we're throwing our cash towards to get us through the rest of winter.