The New Moon In Leo Is Here — It’s Time To Act On Your Wildest Dreams

If you've been looking for a sign of good fortune or just a nod from the universe that something worthwhile is on the horizon, then you're in luck. On July 28, a positive new moon in Leo will bless us with some fresh, joyful energy, catapulting us into the rest of Leo season and the month of August.
"Leo season is one of the two times of the year in which solar, masculine, and yin energy is at its highest, and as the sun and the moon meet here, we can align our actions to respond to some of our deepest desires," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "This year, Leo season is set to bring an incredible amount of change, and this new moon can also help us align our lives to the shifts the universe is requesting from us."
Montúfar says that this new moon will be quite the fortunate one thanks to Leo's bold and unapologetic vibe. "It brings a huge dose of can-do energy that we can channel towards projects and activities that can bring us joy," she says. "If we have been feeling our energy dispersing in too many directions, this lunation is the perfect time to call back our energy to focus it on ourselves."
The main themes of this new moon are about reconnecting with our confidence, authenticity, and personal ambitions and goals, according to astrologer Stephanie Campos. "New moons are all about fresh starts and are the perfect time to call in new manifestations and desires," she says. Take stock of your wildest wants and dreams and act on them — new moons are always about change and beginnings, but this one is rich with auspicious energy.
One of the reasons this new moon is so magical is that it's connecting with Jupiter, the Planet of Optimism and Luck — it will be super-charged and preparing to go retrograde just a few hours after the new moon occurs, according to Montúfar. "This can really set our minds to the future, helping us align our goals to the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, which is when Jupiter will be direct again. This new moon is free from challenging aspects, so we can really think big!
Lisa Stardust, author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck, says this connection will "heighten the fiery sentiments of the day," but also that it's calling for us to fully embrace our true passions and desires. "With Jupiter connecting with the new moon, it will give us a chance to really tap in to our hearts and understand the innermost sentiments that we have for ourselves," she says. Stardust advises us to spend the day of the new moon doing what we love with the people that we love — whatever that means for you.
This new moon is also in conjunction with the sun in Leo. "As a result, our emotions and feelings will harmonise with our egos," says Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app. "Therefore, we will be able to express our emotions freely and agree to prioritise our needs." During this astrological time, allow yourself to let self-care come first. It's not a selfish thing to do — in fact, we all need to be a bit focused on our own lives a little bit more. Let yourself indulge in a midday nap or finally take that mental health day off from work. Naskova says this new moon is an ideal time to reflect on yourself, discover what makes you happy, and then do more of that.
Although this new moon is mainly positive, there is a transit to look out for: Mercury, the Planet of Communication squaring Uranus, the Planet of Rebellion, and according to astrologer Leslie Hale, this means we should be expecting the unexpected. "Things may not turn out exactly as planned, but sometimes the most memorable experiences are unplanned and spontaneous," she saya. "It will be important to be flexible and not set plans in stone as something may change or there could be an unexpected opportunity you could take advantage of." Going with the flow is often a good idea, but this week it'll be more important than ever. Loosen up a bit — you never know where life may take you.
If there was ever a time to make the most of a lunar event, it's now. Do what you can to act on your dreams, recharge your confidence levels, and go after what you want — then, you'll be able to reap the benefits for the rest of the summer.