Jupiter In Aries Is About Turning Your Dreams Into Reality

For the first time in 11 years, Jupiter, the Planet of Luck, Abundance, and Expansion, is moving out of dreamy Pisces and into fiery Aries. From May 10 to October 28, this new energy will have us feeling more bold, confident, and inclined to take action — are you ready?
When Jupiter was in Pisces, it "brought us major healing moments, emotional clearing, and the ability to dream big," says Madi Murphy, co-founder of the CosmicRx. "Now, Jupiter in Aries is giving us the gas in the tank and the bold, fearless energy to kick it into gear. We will all feel a certain uptick in speed and momentum in our lives, like something bigger than us is accelerating our ambition."
If Jupiter in Pisces was a magical transit for dreaming, this next phase for the lucky planet is all about turning those dreams into reality. "We'll experience increased optimism and enthusiasm in different areas of our lives and feel ready to take action," says Iva Naskova, astrologer at Nebula. "When the Planet of Luck falls in fiery Aries, we will no longer hide and feel intimidated for going after what we want."
We'll feel a rush of that can-do, confident, go-getter attitude, thanks to Aries being ruled by Mars, the Planet of Action. This is a great time to ask yourself what you would do if you knew you would succeed. Apply for that job? Start that book? Train for your first marathon? Whatever it is, it's time to be a little selfish and put it in motion. "At its highest vibration, Aries is the sign of the self, so when Jupiter is here, a lot of our focus will divert towards self-improvement and self-knowledge," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "Instead of focusing on our community at large, we will be more focused on ourselves and securing our role as leaders within our industries."
Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com, says this transit will have us acting like our own best cheerleader. "It is quite possible your optimism and confidence will take you beyond any self-imposed limitations," she says. "Everything we do and experience will be felt in a bigger way, and this is how we will approach life. Faith in ourselves may in turn seem to generate more luck and we will do best when we initiate, take the lead, and try to inspire others." Get ready to work, dream, and play in a totally new way.
With any transit, there are things to be on the lookout for. For Jupiter in Aries, this marks a time in which our patience will be tested, according to Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck. This is due to the fact that Jupiter likes to expand our emotions, and Aries is known to have tantrums once in a while, due to their passionate nature. "As long as we don’t get too moody, jealous, or desirous, then the energy can help us transcend our skills and philosophies while encouraging us to move forward," she says.
Be on the lookout for May 26, when Jupiter, Mars, Venus, and the Moon form a stellium in Aries. "You need to remember this date and get prepared for intensified emotions, high levels of energy, and a significant windfall in your direction," says Naskova. "However, keep in mind that if you don't manage to control your urges, you could create a great deal of mess in your life, whether in your professional field or private life." Use this day to do more relaxing activities — go for a walk, get a massage, or let yourself take a leisurely nap. Intense days aren't necessarily all bad, but taking it easy is always a good idea.
In the end, this transit is all about getting things done. "As much as you can, take the lead, initiate, and inspire others with your enthusiasm and courage," says Murphy. "Use Jupiter’s energy to tap into the faith you need in the ability to reinvent your life and put your most authentic face forward. There is no failing during this transit — just victories and lessons."
To make the most of Jupiter in Aries, take action, be a leader, and inspire others. With this new energy, you might just surprise yourself.