Jupiter In Pisces Is The Defining Transit Of 2022. Here’s Why

Love — real, intense love — is on its way to you. If you're in a relationship, lean into this energy to see if your partner is really The One. If you're not, don't sweat it — this might just be the year you fall head over heels. This loving energy comes to a head on 30th April, when there is a conjunction between Jupiter and passionate Venus. Stardust says that this "is a wonderful time to fall in love, deepen a connection, and give freely of your time or money." Our platonic and familial relationships will take on a deeper meaning this year, too, as the energy of Jupiter in Pisces causes us to become more harmonious and understanding of one another.