Jupiter In Pisces Is The Defining Transit Of 2022. Here’s Why

Finally, some good news. Yes, the end of 2021 is being affected by a slightly chaotic Venus retrograde. But even so, there's another astrological transit coming our way that's promising to steady our spirits. Jupiter, the Planet of Luck, is entering into its favourite sign of all time, Pisces, on 28th December. "This is one of the defining and most anticipated astrological events of 2022," says Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution. Jupiter will be in Pisces until 10th May, dip out into Aries for a bit, and then re-enter the sign of the fish once again in October.
Advertisement
This is a mystical, magical, lucky transit that astrologers have been eagerly awaiting — both because it's so fortuitous, and because Jupiter only stays in one sign a year. This means that the last time we saw the entirety of this lucky placement, it was 2011.
"In traditional astrology, Jupiter rules Pisces, so when the gas giant is in this water sign, we can expect to see more abundance, creativity, empathy, and union in the world," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Luminary Power. In fact, we already caught a glimpse of what Jupiter in Pisces will bring us thanks to its quick dip in the sign from 13th May 13 to 28th July his year and, spoiler alert: The vibes are immaculate. This time around, we'll be getting an even bigger dose of this angelic, eye-opening energy.
Needless to say, we'll be starting off 2022 on the right foot. "Jupiter in Pisces embodies the personality of a hippie exclaiming the slogan 'world peace,'" says Sade the Astrology Vixen, an astrologer based in London. "The zodiac sign Pisces reminds us that we all co-exist with each other, and should therefore treat ourselves and each other with delicate compassion. This transit may inspire us to be more proactive in our community and create new connections based on shared values."
The themes of this transit include unity, creativity, intuitive, mystical, and imaginative energy, and love, says Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck. "[Jupiter in Pisces] is going to allow us to fall deeply into the rabbit hole where our hearts are involved, and open ourselves up to all romantic possibilities," she says.
Advertisement
That's right. Forget the summer of love that was predicted for 2021 — 2022 is about to be the year of love. Romance and courtship are in the air whether you're partnered up or not. "Our desire for love will be strong, along with the hopes of an ideal or ‘white picket fence’ outcome," says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com. "During Jupiter’s time in Pisces you will likely feel more connected with the people who come into your life, sense other people’s feelings and feel more compassion and generosity toward others and they toward you."
Love — real, intense love — is on its way to you. If you're in a relationship, lean into this energy to see if your partner is really The One. If you're not, don't sweat it — this might just be the year you fall head over heels. This loving energy comes to a head on 30th April, when there is a conjunction between Jupiter and passionate Venus. Stardust says that this "is a wonderful time to fall in love, deepen a connection, and give freely of your time or money." Our platonic and familial relationships will take on a deeper meaning this year, too, as the energy of Jupiter in Pisces causes us to become more harmonious and understanding of one another.
On 12th April, while in Pisces, Jupiter is going to form a rare conjunction to Neptune, which Montúfar notes is the modern ruler of Pisces. "This blend of the Planet of Abundance with the Planet of Fantasy is expected to bring more romance and creativity, as well as a deeper sense of spirituality," she says. "This conjunction will most likely reshape pop culture, as we are already seeing the Piscean energy already being highlighted in music, movies, media, and television."
Stardust says that this conjunction is "an extremely wonderful time to manifest your dreams," as well as "a great time for love, creativity, and igniting our intuition." Pick up a journal or a sketchbook and get your imagination and intuition pumping. Think of what you want your life to look like this year, and make it happen.
Since Jupiter is staying in Pisces for a bit, you have time to harness this power and create something incredible — in your life, in your community, and in the world around you. If you've been looking for a sign that things are looking up, this is it.