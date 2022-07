The New Moon In Leo Is Here — It’s Time To Act On Your Wildest Dreams

This new moon is also in conjunction with the sun in Leo. "As a result, our emotions and feelings will harmonize with our egos," says Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app . "Therefore, we will be able to express our emotions freely and agree to prioritize our needs." During this astrological time, allow yourself to let self-care come first. It's not a selfish thing to do — in fact, we all need to be a bit focused on our own lives a little bit more. Let yourself indulge in a midday nap or finally take that mental health day off from work. Naskova says this new moon is an ideal time to reflect on yourself, discover what makes you happy, and then do more of that.