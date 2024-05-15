The Biggest Moments From Australian Fashion Week That Everyone Is Talking About

Australian Fashion Week has returned to Carriageworks for yet another year. With a packed schedule featuring some of our favourite Australian designers also comes drool-worthy street style and inspiring talks that have us considering everything from local Sydney culture to the future of fashion.
We’re excited to see what’s in store for the resort 2025 collections, with the first two days of Fashion Week already having us rethinking our 2025 summer wardrobe. We're on the ground all week, keeping you updated on the biggest trends from both mainstay labels and emerging designers — and of course we have our sights firmly set on what models and attendees alike are wearing to (and between) shows to get an insight into the trends that really being embraced by Australia’s most stylish people.
But we’re also keeping you updated on all the other moments to come out of Fashion Week. Over the years, that has ranged from international supermodels like Bella Hadid walking in a show, to literal rats scurrying down the runway.
Ahead, catch up on what everyone at Australian Fashion Week is talking about this year, and be sure to check back throughout the week as we update this story.
1. Fashion Week Attendees Were Welcomed To Gadigal Country
Australian Fashion Week attendees were welcomed to the Gadigal land (on which Carriageworks is located) on Monday morning, with a Welcome to Country and traditional smoking ceremony. Led by Raymond Weatherall, the smoking ceremony marked the beginning of AFW 2024.
2. FDS Innovators Celebrates 25 Years At AFW
On Tuesday night, FDS Innovators celebrated 25 years at Australian Fashion Week. The show is always a highlight on the schedule, where graduates from the Fashion Design Studio at TAFE Ultimo are given the opportunity to show their work on the biggest stage in Australian fashion. This year, debut collections by Samara Darling, Renee Henderson, Isabella Hoyle-Davies and Sara Marta were sent down the runway.
Following the presentation, attendees were treated to a retrospective show in celebration of 25 years of the FDS Innovators show, with iconic brands like Bianca Spender, Gary Bigeni, Romance Was Born, Christopher Esber and Dion Lee (among others) showing two of their most career-defining looks.
3. First Nations-Owned Label Liandra Hosts First Solo Show
Resort label Liandra hosted its first debut solo show on Tuesday morning and it was a graduation of sorts, having participated in the Next Gen and Indigenous Fashion Projects shows in previous years. This season, the label has expanded beyond swim for its "Essence" collection, including ready-to-wear pieces alongside its swim offerings. The runway was lined with sunset-hued fabric panels, making the show feel intimate and warm.
4. A Return To Fashion Week's First Home
Iconic Australian label Bec and Bridge took Fashion Week back to its first home on Tuesday, hosting its 24/25 resort show at the Overseas Passenger Terminal in Circular Quay. The first model stepped onto the runway at 4.30pm, just in time for golden hour to put on a show over Sydney Harbour and the Opera House for those lucky enough to nab a seat facing the window.
Australian Fashion Week was held at the venue until 2012, before moving to Carriageworks for the 2013 event, and though its newer Redfern home was a welcome one, it was still a treat to return to its original location for one more show.