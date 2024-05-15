Nicol & Ford Honours Sydney’s Extraordinary Queer Community In Their AFW 2024 Show

“Narrative, technical, hedonistic.” Those are the three words Lilian and Katie-Louise Nicol-Ford use to describe their eponymous label, Nicol & Ford. They launched the brand seven years ago with the simple desire to make clothing for themselves. From a design standpoint, the label is a reflection of the era they grew up in.
“As ‘80s and ‘90s kids, we were deeply influenced by John Galliano and Alexander McQueen,” the pair tell Refinery29 Australia. “Both their renegade spirits and the way in which they could create entire worlds on the runway.”
In the seven years since launching, they’ve presumably achieved the former (and absolutely achieved the latter), while also honouring the diverse and “extraordinary” Sydney queer community through their intricate, demi-couture designs — all while becoming the benchmark for diverse casting at Australian Fashion Week.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
None of this has happened by accident, and you could never accuse Lilian and Katie-Louise of doing anything to tick a box. Take their casting process, for example. The pair explain that they’ve always felt “embraced and held” by Sydney’s queer community, emphasising its rich diversity and multitude of subcultures. This inclusive ethos inspires Kate and Lilian as they meticulously curate their yearly collections and runway presentations.
Their approach is to cast first and construct second, which pays off enormously in their shows. It’s also a testament to them that some models in this year’s show have walked in every one of their shows to date.
Nicol & Ford has become known for conceptualising immersive runway shows that are impossible to look away from — even for a moment. Last year, the cohesion of the music with the models’ choreography, not to mention the haunting pacing and set design, put the entire audience into a near trance-like state. The models' movements were slow and deliberate, taking up space in our days that they rightfully deserved.
These are just a few of the reasons that Nicol & Ford has become one of the most anticipated shows on the AFW schedule. Ahead of showing their 25-look THORN collection at AFW 2024, Lilian and Katie allowed Refinery29 Australia to peek behind the scenes at their atelier in Newtown, explaining exactly what inspired the collection.
Refinery29 Australia: Can you share the inspiration behind your THORN collection?
Lilian and Katie-Louise Nicol-Ford: THORN takes its inspiration from the life and work of Australian artist Rosaleen Norton (1917-1979), infamously known as ‘The Witch of Kings Cross’ though known to her friends as Thorn. Tirelessly persecuted in conservative 1950s Australia, Norton exemplified the unwavering outsider. The 25-look collection approaches her world in three chapters: underworld kink aesthetics of the 1950s; the human-animal hybrid bodies of her artwork; and the history of witchcraft and persecution.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
How do you want people to feel when they see the collection go down the runway next week? And importantly, how do you want your models to feel?
We want our audience to feel fully immersed in a rich and layered world. Our models, whom we cherish and work with very closely in the design and fitting process, have been invited to feel a sense of weaponised beauty, to embrace a hedonistic aggression in their presentation to take ownership of the space they occupy on the runway.
You’ve explained in the past that Nicol & Ford is a celebration of your community. Can you please explain what this means to you and how it inspires your collections?
As individuals we both feel embraced and held by Sydney’s extraordinary queer community, which within itself has many subcultures and points of difference. We are passionate about sharing this diversity and complexity, challenging the contemporary tendency to create one palatable ideal of queer experience and identity. In doing so, we assemble our cast with a view of showing a broad range of bodies, genders and identities, working with each individual to understand where they connect with the inspiration and suite of designs.
During your panel discussion at AFW last year, you mentioned that you cast the show and then create custom garments for your AFW shows. Why do you approach it in this way, rather than creating garments and then finding models to fit those clothes, like so many other labels?
Our beautiful cast, a number of who have walked for every one of our AFW shows, represent a broad range of physicalities. In casting diversely, we see it as our responsibility to ensure that the technical pattern making is perfect to each body, with all garments graded, samples and made by us in our Newtown atelier.
For this reason, making the garments prior to casting is simply not possible — it is important for us to understand how individuals move, the parts of their body they embrace or conceal; this is simply the reality of human relationship to clothing and we love to reflect this conversation on the runway.