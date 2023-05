‘One Or Two Models Over A Size 10’ Isn’t Enough — Body Diversity Needs To Be The Fashion Week Norm

However, some brands have still failed to show larger bodies on the catwalks this year. It's also not just a casting issue, but a problem with the vision behind the collections to begin with. In many cases, the clothes aren't even made in anything larger than size 16 to begin with, and this needs to be addressed first. It's an issue that curve model Kate Wasley has found in the past. In a piece she wrote for Refinery29 Australia last year, she referred to the "disappointment you feel when you’re browsing an online store that claims to be inclusive, only to discover that the separate ‘curve’ section doesn’t stock any of the same styles you saw in the straight size section".