‘One Or Two Models Over A Size 10’ Isn’t Enough — Body Diversity Needs To Be The Fashion Week Norm

With the vast majority of curve brands being smaller businesses, one could assume that forking out huge sums of money for a standalone Fashion Week show may not necessarily be a viable option — and it could be one of many reasons why they aren't showing at AAFW. But the question remains: Why put the onus on plus-size brands alone to represent our diverse population? Why can't all brands at AAFW cater for all of us, regardless of whether there's a specific curve edit?