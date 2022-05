I'd be lying if I said that every show was diverse, though. There were multiple brands that used exclusively slim models despite offering clothing up to a size 16 — and then there was the ‘Future of Fashion’ runway show. That was marketed as "celebrat[ing] diversity, inclusion and accessibility on the runway" and the casting call read, "Casting is about storytelling. The brief is to find a diverse array of people that kind of represent all walks of life". Turns out, by ‘kind of’ they meant unless you're over an AU size 10. For a show that was sponsored by Fenty , arguably one of the most diverse brands we've ever seen, I was so disappointed by what seemed to me, to be a blatantly tokenistic show. For a show called the Future of Fashion, they seem to be stuck in the past.