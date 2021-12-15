5:00am — Another early wake, another free coffee. Thanks, father-in-law.



7:00am — Pancakes for breakfast today, supplied by my sister-in-law. After, we load up the car for our trip to Australia Zoo. We were given the tickets as a gift last Christmas (I have made a point over the last few years of asking the grandparents for experience gifts over toy gifts, so it's a minimalism win!). I check my emails in the car on the way but get overwhelmed and shut it down again. My holiday brain can’t deal with the everyday life admin. For example, our investment unit is coming up for a lease renewal and the property manager has recommended that we increase the rent by $20-$40 a week. We’ve kept the rent the same for the last seven years, so we do need to increase it. I’m a little worried about increasing the rent though, because we have great tenants, and I don’t want them to leave!



9:00am — The zoo was just as amazing I remember! I used to volunteer there during my uni days, so I got to go full animal nerd and bombard my nieces with facts. We saw every exhibit, and managed to pack lunch and snacks for the kids and save some cash. We got in 8,000 steps, rode the train several times, and saw Robert Irwin do the croc show! Everyone is knackered by the end of it, so the trip home is entirely silent.



4:00pm — Get back to the van and it starts pouring with rain, soaking us all in the process. Tonight is pizza for dinner — father-in-law pays again. We’ve organised dinners so that each family cooks for everyone one night of the trip, but my mother-in-law said she wasn’t doing that and that she’d just buy us all takeout instead. We manage to lose our campground gate key — probably sometime last night. My son is an agent of chaos — it’s honestly like living with a poltergeist. He moves items around all the time, so I’m constantly wondering where that thing I just put down went. We pull the van and the car apart looking for it and find nothing. We’ll probably be up for a replacement fee when we check out tomorrow.



Total Spent: $0