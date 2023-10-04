A Week In Wolli Creek, Sydney, As An Accountant on $70,000

During the weekend, we usually plan our meals for the upcoming week and make a shopping list with all the necessary ingredients. We carefully consider which items we need to purchase from each store, even if it means visiting multiple locations. We consider it a form of exercise as they are within walking distance. This not only helps us avoid wasting food, but it also saves us the hassle of deciding what to eat each day. As H works from home most days, he can prepare the meals based on our list.