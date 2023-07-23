The phenomenon also means that people are revisiting their love for the toy. Only, this time, there’s disposable income. There are also more choices, given the wide range of dolls Mattel has released in recent years after pushes for diversity in the Barbie universe. “I just really feel like they've really made a Barbie for every single person that would want one,” says Smith. In turn, the Barbie stereotype is being challenged as more people choose to rethink their relationship with the doll through fashion. “People are so focused on what Barbie looks like and not on what she's doing and I think that really says a lot,” says Layla. “I think it’s so amazing that Barbie has taken on so many roles and you’re able to see yourself in Barbie.” Astronaut Barbie. President Barbie. Mermaid Barbie. Pageant Queen Barbie. For Smith, it’s a once-in-a-generation fashion moment. “I think there's something about this full circle moment of everyone being able to do something together and celebrate themselves and each other, that hasn't happened within the movie world ever,” says Smith.