Life In Plastic: How Barbie Moulded The Modern-Day Influencer

But despite Barbie’s flaws, her role has always been to give children an ideal to project possibility onto. To see themselves as an adult with agency. No matter how vapid or capitalism-y or pointless you may think being an influencer is, the truth is, never before have we seen women have the ability to acquire such financial capital so easily or dominate such a well-paying industry. They are playing snakes and ladders with society, and the ladders keep going up and up.