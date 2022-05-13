Is Being A Multi-Hyphenate The New Dream Job?

Bäcklund now works for herself as a freelance graphic designer, a lifestyle and surf photographer. Her studio is housed in a school bus named The Sandy Bus that she renovated herself. Transferring her design skills from the computer to the clothes rack, Bäcklund also co-founded sustainable fashion brand U&I Label with her friend Jodie Hayes eight years ago. She now runs the business with Noosa-based business partner, Jen Sharpie. Their mission is to cultivate women’s surf culture and promote slow fashion through limited runs of swimwear and apparel made from regenerated nylon and deadstock.