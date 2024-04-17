We've almost reached the end of the 10th season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia.
For the past month, 12 Australian and international celebrities have been enduring tucker trials, competing in spine-tingling challenges, and sharing long held secrets around the campfire all in the name of charity.
But this Sunday, that all comes to an end when the winner of I'm A Celebrity.... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 is crowned during the nail-biting finale episode.
This season, longtime co-host and undisputed 'Queen of the Jungle', Julia Morris was joined by new co-host Robert Irwin, following Chris Brown's departure from the show.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
But who will take home the final crown? Here's everything you need to know about the I'm A Celeb finale:
When Is The Finale?
The 2024 I'm A Celeb finale will air at 7:30pm on Sunday, April 21, on Channel 10 and 10Play. If you miss it on the night, you can always catch up later on 10Play.
Which Celebrities Have Already Left I'm A Celeb 2024?
Already, a bunch of celebrities have already left the South African jungle and its creepy crawlies behind.
Denise Drysdale, Michelle Bridges, Candice Warner, Peter Daicos and Khanh Ong were voted out by the Australian public, while Frankie Munz became the sixth celebrity in I'm A Celeb Australia history to bow out of the competition. He told co-host Julia Morris that he was leaving to spend more time with his wife and kids and he was hoping to be a more 'present parent'.
"It was one of the hardest things I've ever had to do," he explained to Morris on his exit.
"This has been one of the most amazing, positive experiences [that] I've ever been a part of."
Who Are The Finalists?
At the time of writing, six celebrities remain in the South African jungle, they are Brittany Hockley, Ellie Cole, Stephen K Amos, Skye Wheatley, Tristan MacManus and Callum Hole.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Before Sunday's finale, they will be whittled down to the top three finalists.
Who Is The Favourite To Win?
According to betting agency Sportsbet, fans of the show believe mega influencer and former Big Brother contestant Skye Wheatley should be crowned Queen of the Jungle this season.
At the time of publishing, Skye has a return of just $1.57 to win, making her the frontrunner.
She's followed closely behind by Love Island star Callum Hole with $2.25 and then Brittany Hockley with $10, Ellie Cole with $11, Tristan McManus with $13 and finally Stephen K Amos with $15.
What Is The Prize?
The winner of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 will take home a prize of $100,000 for their chosen charity.
The 2023 winner Liz Ellis donated her $100,000 prize money to Share The Dignity, while 2022 winner Dylan Lewis gave his to the charity Lifeline. Meanwhile, 2021 winner Abbie Chatfield gave her $100,000 prize money to Dementia Australia.