Everything We Know About I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024

Spiders, creepy crawlies and crocs be warned — because I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is back in 2024.
The Network 10 reality TV show will see a bunch of celebrities thrust back into the jungle, and going head-to-head in daring challenges. The winner will take home $100,000 in prize money for the charity of their choice.
2024 will see the 10th season of the hit show and features a brand new judge that is sure to get you excited.
Ahead, everything you need to know about the new season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.
Who Are The Hosts?
The hosts for this season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! have been switched up this season. Last year, it was announced that Dr Chris Brown would be departing the show after hosting it since 2015. He has since left Network 10 and signed a two-year deal with Channel 7.
In his place will be the son of the late Steve Irwin, Robert Irwin. He will join the undisputed Jungle Queen, Julia Morris.
Given Irwin's family name and history with animals, he's bound to be an interesting addition to the show. Who knows, he might even voluntarily jump in the spider cages with the rest of the celebs, just to give 'em a cuddle (the spiders, that is).
The first trailer of the show depicts a hilarious singing number from Robert himself — and if that won't get you stoked for the show, I'm not sure what will!
Who Is In The Cast?
The 10th season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will see a new batch of unsuspecting celebs depart for South Africa, where they'll get acquainted with some of the most hideous and hilarious trials seen in the show.
None of the cast has been confirmed yet, but give it a couple of weeks, and some mysterious clues will start dropping — and the speculation will begin!
We'll be sure to drop in any hints or cast confirmations as they come through, so bookmark this page for the latest updates.
When Is I'm A Celeb Airing?
Rest assured, you won't need to wait long to watch the new I'm A Celeb madness unfold. The new season will premiere on Sunday, 24 March 2024 over on 10 and 10Play.
Where Is It Filmed?
Once again, the 10th season of I'm A Celeb is filmed in the jungles of South Africa.
What Is The Prize?
The celebrities participating on the show don't actually take home a prize for themselves, but rather compete for a chance to win $100,000 at the end to go towards their nominated charity.
The 2023 winner Liz Ellis donated her $100,000 prize money to Share The Dignity, while 2022 winner Dylan Lewis gave his to the charity Lifeline. Meanwhile, 2021 winner Abbie Chatfield gave her $100,000 prize money to Dementia Australia.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2024 season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.