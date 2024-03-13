After a wild season that many are considering the best in Australian Survivor history, we're finally at the tail end of the season. Yes, while we don't want it to be over, all good things must come to an end — and the grand finale for Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels is on the horizon.
This season has already been a ride (to say the least). In episode three, we saw Kirby kick the season off with a blindside, Aileen become the quiet strategist of the group, Feras miraculously dodge being voted out (multiple times!), and alliances switched up so much that it's been difficult to keep count.
After 42 days on a remote Samoan island, we're now down to only five people. With the grand finale almost here, we're quietly losing it after the mayhem that we've watched unfold — and the possibility of a Kirby/Feras final tribal council.
This is everything you need to know about the Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels finale — including when it is and who is in the final tribal council.
When Is The Australian Survivor Finale?
The date for the Australian Survivor finale has finally been revealed, with grand finale week kicking off this Sunday at 7.30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play.
We'll watch the remaining contestants battle it out on Sunday and Monday, with the Sole Survivor being finally crowned on Tuesday, March 19 at the final tribal council.
Who Is In The Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels Finale?
While we've still got a few tribal councils to go, we've whittled the contestants down to just five people: Caroline, Feras, Kirby, Mark and Raymond.
With the possibility of a final two featuring the absolute beasts that are Feras and Kirby, it's understandable why people are losing their minds over this grand finale, perhaps more than any other year.
For once, we have no idea who will take out the crown (but we're crossing our fingers for a Kirby or Feras win!).
Where Can I Watch The Australian Survivor 2024 Finale?
As always, you can watch the Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels finale over on 10 and 10 Play each night at 7.30pm.
What Does The Sole Survivor Win?
The person crowned Sole Survivor will win the ultimate prize of $500,000.
To get there, they'll have to convince all the people they voted out that they were the best at outwitting, outplaying, and outlasting every other tribe mate.
It's going to be an entertaining final tribal council, to say the least.
You can watch the Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels grand finale on Tuesday, March 19th at 7.30pm over on 10 and 10 Play.