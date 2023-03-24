What To Expect From The Dramatic MAFS 2023 Reunion

After a series of intense dinner parties, commitment ceremonies, home stays and all the drama in between, this season of Married At First Sight is reaching the pointy end.
There's not long to go until the reality TV show's couples truly face the music at the reunion, where the cast reunites for a dinner party episode followed by the final episode on the couch, to hear some hard truths from one another and the show's experts.
As we know, MAFS can be described as a string of arranged marriages of sorts, where two strangers meet at the altar for the first time and tie the knot in front of their family and friends.
But the extravagant weddings are only the start of the emotional rollercoaster for the cast (and us as viewers). As the cast enjoy their honeymoons, move in together and meet the other couples, the social experiment truly unfolds to test the theory of whether you can fall in love after getting married at first sight.
Throughout this season, we've seen some couples call time on their relationship and leave the experiment early. Others have decided to stay on the show, and will make their ultimate decision at the upcoming final vows ceremonies about whether they'll continue their relationships in the outside world.
Once those choices have been made, the cast will come face-to-face with everyone from the series for a two-part reunion special. We can only expect some juicy revelations and more drama to unfold over these two nights, and here's a sneak peek of what to expect.
When does the MAFS reunion air?
The Married At First Sight reunion episodes will air after the final vow ceremonies wrap up on Monday, March 27. Channel 9 is yet to announce the air dates, however, it's expected that the reunion episode will air on Sunday, April 2, followed by the reunion finale on Monday, April 3 on Channel 9 and 9Now.
What drama goes down at the MAFS reunion?
The contestants have had some time on the outside, and coming face-to-face with one another after this filming break means there's lots to catch up on. At the reunion dinner party, we'll get to see which couples are still together since the final vows and whether any couples that broke up at the final vows have decided to rekindle their romance on the outside.
Then, the true test unfolds at the reunion finale ep, where the show's experts Alessandra Rampolla, Melissa Schilling and John Aiken will also be present. They'll ask the cast about how life's been tracking since the experiment. They'll no doubt hold the show's fuckboys accountable by showing footage from the show that the cast hasn't seen yet.
They'll also likely see other secret conversations such as when Evelyn Ellis warned Sandy Jawanda about Hunjas' disrespectful comments at the pub.
According to popular reality TV podcast, So Dramatic!, conversations will also focus on one of the show's most controversial couples, Bronte Schofield and Harrison Boon. In episode 1 of this season, Schofield learned that Boon had been romancing The Bachelor's Abby Miller on the outside, just days before appearing on MAFS.
So Dramatic! reports that claims were made that Boon started dating Miller again after MAFS wrapped up, and apparently, Bronte brings this up at the reunion. We'll just have to wait to see if any of this is true.
When was the MAFS reunion filmed?
The MAFS cast reportedly filmed the reunion episode in December last year. That was a fair few months ago, so it will be interesting to see who's still together since then.