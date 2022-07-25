At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
From Gossip Girl to Heartbreak High, reboots and adaptations are trending in the TV landscape and the latest to be added to the list is A League of Their Own. Based on Penny Marshall's beloved classic from 1992, this TV remake will tell the story of a generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, both in and outside of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) which existed from 1943 to 1954.
Advertisement
While it's a US-centric show, the female focus and exploration of Black women who couldn't play makes it a powerful and timely watch — especially at a time when race and gender equality in sport and the Commonwealth Games are making headlines.
Other notable additions to Amazon Prime Video's lineup this month include the second season of comedy thriller, Outlaws and Season 3 of Heidi Klum's reality show, Making The Cut.
If you've been having Bridgerton withdrawals and already watched Persuasion, why not view the second Downton Abbey film which finally hits the streaming service after its cinematic release back in April.
TV Shows
ALL OR NOTHING: ARSENAL S1 (August 4)
THE OUTLAWS S2 (August 5)
A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN S1 (August 12)
COSMIC LOVE S1 (August 12)
MAKING THE CUT S3 (August 19)
Movies
SING (August 1)
THE CHOCOLATE WAR (August 1)
TALLADEGA NIGHTS: THE BALLAD OF RICKY BOBBY (August 1)
THE GREAT GATSBY (August 3)
THIRTEEN LIVES [2022] (August 5)
CYRANO (August 12)
THE PAPER TIGERS (August 12)
ROOM (August 24)
SAMARITAN (August 26)
DOWNTON ABBEY 2 (August 26)
UNTRAPPED: THE STORY OF LIL BABY (August 26)
UNCHARTED (August 27)