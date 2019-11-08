A League Of Their Own Remake Cast Two Of Your Favorites

Another day, another classic getting a reboot, but A League Of Their Own is in Abbi Jacobson's safe hands. The Broad City co-creator is turning the movie into a series for Amazon, and has enlisted The Good Place actress D'Arcy Carden to help. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carden is in talks to star opposite Jacobson, who is also writing and executive producing the series.
The original 1992 film stars sisters Dottie (Geena Davis) and Kit (Lori Petter) as members of the first female professional baseball league, with Tom Hanks as the beleaguered coach. THR reports that Jacobson's adaptation won't feature these original characters, and will instead be a modern interpretation.
"A League of Their Own is a half-hour comedy infusing the warmth, humor and DNA of the classic film, while taking a contemporary spin on the stories of the women surrounding the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League," the logline reads. "The show will begin with the formation of the league in 1943 and follows the Rockford Peaches season to season as they struggle to keep the team alive through close games, injuries, late night bar crawls, sexual awakenings, not crying and road trips across a rapidly changing United States. The series dives deeper into the issues facing the country while following a ragtag team of women figuring themselves out while fighting to realize their dreams of playing professional baseball."
The series has been in development since 2018, with Mozart In The Jungle's Will Graham also writing and executive producing. A sitcom version of the movie was previously attempted in 1993, but was cancelled after three episodes.
Wax nostalgic about the original A League Of Their Own with the trailer below.
