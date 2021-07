Party Like Manhattan’s Elite With The New Gossip Girl Reboot Soundtrack

HBO Max's new reboot (available on Binge in Australia) of the classic CW series may look different than its predecessor in many ways, but its roster of eclectic and addictive songs remains a Gossip Girl signature. Just as the early aughts version's soundtrack reflected the time — Peter, Bjorn & John's "Young Folks" in the pilot will forever be tied to Serena's return to New York City — the 2021 version also has its pulse on the current moment (martinis and Ariana Grande, anyone?).