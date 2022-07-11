If we're being honest, our love of dating reality shows comes less from the overly-earnest pursuits of soulmates (I'm looking at you, Bachelor) and more from the titillating drama that inevitably hits.
From iconic wine throws to nude photo scandals, reality TV is nothing short of a spectacle. And there's a raunchy new show on the horizon that promises to deliver on all fronts — Heartbreak Island Australia. The Love Island-esque show has landed its first Australian edition, here's everything we know about it so far.
What Is Heartbreak Island?
Our New Zealand neighbours aired the first season of Heartbreak Island in 2018 and for its third season, the island will feature a cast of international contestants.
The series sees 16 "sexy singles" from New Zealand, Australia, the UK and the US enter a tropical Fijian island to battle it out for a cash prize and a chance to find love (though the title of the show leaves us pessimistic on that note).
Heartbreak Island sees contestants pairing up, facing challenges, and choosing to 'stay' or 'stray' from their partners — all in the hopes of avoiding elimination.
Who Is The Host?
This season's new host is TV and radio star Clinton Randell. He's familiar with the reality TV circuit, having been the host of Masked Singer NZ and Dancing With The Stars NZ.
"I couldn’t wait to start shooting Heartbreak Island Australia, this time with our first-ever global cast. I cheered, laughed, teared up, stirred the pot, threw in a few twists, and made life-long friends. I can’t wait for viewers to see it," he said.
Who Is In The Cast?
There are 16 eager contestants joining Heartbreak Island this year — some of whom we've spotted in the recently released promo video. "What I find sexy in a man is no body hair, I want to feel like I'm with a dolphin," one contestant says. "If I could change one thing in the world, I'd probably add two inches to myself and I'm not talking about my height," says another.
Here's a list of everyone entering the sandy shores.
From Australia, we have bar managers, Amber Yee, 25, and Alexandra Carter, 22. Kacey Watson is a 23-year-old social media manager and personal trainer from Perth with ADHD, and Tiarne Butler is a 28-year-old hair salon coordinator. The Aussie men confirmed to take part are tradesman Jake Spinner, 26, and plumbing apprentice Bailey Neate, 22.
Over in New Zealand, there's 20-year-old professional dancer Maiata Boxer, 25-year-old queer model and actress Ashleigh Williams, 24-year-old Criminology student and preschool teacher Milly Forbes, 21-year-old Sociology and performing arts student Manaaki Hoepo and 29-year-old singer-songwriter Mez Tekeste.
UK fellas Kieran Hickey, a 24-year-old postman, and Max Batchelor, a 21-year-old professional soccer player, will also be joining. Alongside them will be US contestants Holly Barnes, a 20-year-old media manager and stylist, Shamar Sinegal, a 21-year-old chiropractic student and security guard, and Chris Burgoon, a 25-year-old real estate agent.
Where Can I Watch Heartbreak Island Australia?
While the air date hasn't been released yet, you'll be able to watch Heartbreak Island Australia exclusively on 7plus.
What Is The Prize?
The lucky winner will take home $100,000.