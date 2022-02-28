Ask A Therapist: My Friend Is Being Love Bombed. What Should I Do?

So the premise here is to not expect to change the outcome necessarily but to at least speak your mind. Let them know in a gentle and loving way that you care about them, that you've noticed certain characteristics of their relationship and because you are so interested in their wellbeing you want them to know what you're observing. Then you can ask if they share any observations and how they feel. Avoid judgement as much as possible, start from a place of genuine affection and communicate what you've been noticing. Emphasise that it's your perspective and you're concerned for them but open it up as a dialogue rather than a plea, an instruction or a dictation.