Ask A Therapist: My Friend Is Being Love Bombed. What Should I Do?

Love bombing in the positive sense is heartfelt, it is not done for your benefit but to help the other person, and it is consistent. So whether you are in a relationship or an outsider observing it, red flags for the coercive form are things like mood swings and behaviour changes. If someone is very complimentary one day and very derogatory towards you the next, that is a flag. I would also say that excessive gift giving and a highly material focus could be a red flag. Not always: sometimes people are of a certain income bracket and that's their normal way of spending time. But if it feels disproportionate to that person's earning capacity, that could be a sign that they're spending beyond their means and they're trying to achieve something by these material displays. Also, use your internal barometer or 'spidey sense' – if it pricks up, it's worth paying attention to that. Now, the thing is that outsiders are more likely to observe this than ourselves if we're in it because we are the subject of this affection and it's very easy to get wooed and under the influence of someone.