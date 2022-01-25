Here’s Everything Coming To Stan In February 2022

Oh, February. It's the supposedly rosy, chocolate-filled month of love thanks to Valentine's Day, and I know who my date(s) will be come February 14 – my couch and my TV, thank you very much.
Stan's gifting us with the ultimate V-day treat as the highly anticipated Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot Bel-Air (which my heart has been longing for) premieres that day with the first three episodes.
Set in modern-day America, we see Will's (Jabari Banks) journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the grandeur of Bel-Air through a raw, current lens. As these two worlds collide, he's forced to navigate emotions and conflicts all the while feeling the power of second chances.
Other highlights across the streaming platform this month include a continuation of Billions Season 6 and Claws Season 4. Plus, Janet Jackson's brand new docuseries will drop on February 29 and 30, adding it to the list of incredibly insightful music documentaries about women that have been released in recent years. The four-hour special will provide an intimate, honest and unfiltered look at the iconic musician's untold story.
February 1
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast and Furious
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
Dreamgirls
The Man
February 2
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 15
RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World: Season 1, Episode 1 - Premiere
Wedding Crashers
February 3
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 13
Vanished in Paradise: The Untold Story
February 4
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky: Season 1: Episodes 7 - 12 - Premiere
The Bank Job
Ma Ma
February 5
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 5
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 5
Premonition
February 6
Billions: Season 6, Episode 3
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 10 - Final
Power Book IV: Force: Season 1, Episode 1 - Premiere
February 7
Claws: Season 4, Episode 10 - Final
Trigger Point: Season 1, Episode 3
Short Skin
February 8
The Duchess
Homesick
February 9
Faster Than Fear: Season 1 - Premiere
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 16
RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World: Season 1, Episode 2
Locke
February 10
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 14
How To Lose Friends and Alienate People
February 11
The Fear Index: Season 1 - Premiere
Donnie Darko
Eden (2014)
February 12
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 6
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 6
Coming To America
February 13
Billions: Season 6, Episode 4
Power Book IV: Force: Season 1, Episode 2
Frank
February 14
Bel Air: Season 1, Episodes 1-3 - Premiere
Trigger Point: Season 1, Episode 4
Sex for Sale: The Untold Story
Breathe (Respire)
February 15
The Comeback Trail
Marina
February 16
Arctic Circle: Season 1 - Premiere
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 17
RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World: Season 1, Episode 3
Loveless
The Art Dealer
February 17
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 15
Ghost Town
The Tip of the Iceberg
February 18
Trolls: Trollstopia: Season 2, Episodes 14-19 - Premiere
How I Live Now
The Teacher (2016)
February 19
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 7
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 7
Antoinette In The Cevennes
February 20
Billions: Season 6, Episode 5
Power Book IV: Force: Season 1, Episode 3
Sleeping With Other People
February 21
Bel Air: Season 1, Episode 4
Trigger Point: Season 1, Episode 5
Counterpart: Seasons 1 & 2
Looking For Grace
February 22
All American: Season 4, Episode 8
Cujo
Mia Madre
February 23
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 18
RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World: Season 1, Episode 4
Without A Paddle
Wildland
February 24
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 16
Astrid: Season 1 - Premiere
It's All About Karma
February 25
Primal Fear
May God Save Us
February 26
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 8
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 8
Airplane!
Airplane II: The Sequel
February 27
Billions: Season 6, Episode 6
Power Book IV: Force: Season 1, Episode 4
Babel
February 28
Bel Air: Season 1, Episode 5
Trigger Point: Season 1, Episode 6 - Final
Clandestine Childhood
Those Happy Years
