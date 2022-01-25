Story from Entertainment

Here’s Everything Coming To Stan In February 2022

Bel-Air premieres on February 14
Oh, February. It's the supposedly rosy, chocolate-filled month of love thanks to Valentine's Day, and I know who my date(s) will be come February 14 – my couch and my TV, thank you very much.
Stan's gifting us with the ultimate V-day treat as the highly anticipated Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot Bel-Air (which my heart has been longing for) premieres that day with the first three episodes.
Set in modern-day America, we see Will's (Jabari Banks) journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the grandeur of Bel-Air through a raw, current lens. As these two worlds collide, he's forced to navigate emotions and conflicts all the while feeling the power of second chances.
Other highlights across the streaming platform this month include a continuation of Billions Season 6 and Claws Season 4. Plus, Janet Jackson's brand new docuseries will drop on February 29 and 30, adding it to the list of incredibly insightful music documentaries about women that have been released in recent years. The four-hour special will provide an intimate, honest and unfiltered look at the iconic musician's untold story.
Here is a list of all of the TV shows and movies coming to Stan in February.

February 1

The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast and Furious
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
Dreamgirls
The Man

February 2

New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 15
RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World: Season 1, Episode 1 - Premiere
Wedding Crashers
Truman

February 3

Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 13
Vanished in Paradise: The Untold Story

February 4

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky: Season 1: Episodes 7 - 12 - Premiere
The Bank Job
Ma Ma

February 5

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 5
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 5
Premonition

February 6

Billions: Season 6, Episode 3
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 10 - Final
Power Book IV: Force: Season 1, Episode 1 - Premiere

February 7

Claws: Season 4, Episode 10 - Final
Trigger Point: Season 1, Episode 3
Short Skin

February 8

The Duchess
Homesick

February 9

Faster Than Fear: Season 1 - Premiere
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 16
RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World: Season 1, Episode 2
Locke

February 10

Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 14
How To Lose Friends and Alienate People
February 11

The Fear Index: Season 1 - Premiere
Donnie Darko
Eden (2014)

February 12

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 6
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 6
Coming To America

February 13

Billions: Season 6, Episode 4
Power Book IV: Force: Season 1, Episode 2
Frank

February 14

Bel Air: Season 1, Episodes 1-3 - Premiere
Trigger Point: Season 1, Episode 4
Sex for Sale: The Untold Story
Breathe (Respire)

February 15

The Comeback Trail
Marina

February 16

Arctic Circle: Season 1 - Premiere
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 17
RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World: Season 1, Episode 3
Loveless
The Art Dealer

February 17

Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 15
Ghost Town
The Tip of the Iceberg

February 18

Trolls: Trollstopia: Season 2, Episodes 14-19 - Premiere
How I Live Now
The Teacher (2016)

February 19

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 7
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 7
Antoinette In The Cevennes

February 20

Billions: Season 6, Episode 5
Power Book IV: Force: Season 1, Episode 3
Sleeping With Other People

February 21

Bel Air: Season 1, Episode 4
Trigger Point: Season 1, Episode 5
Counterpart: Seasons 1 & 2
Looking For Grace

February 22

All American: Season 4, Episode 8
Cujo
Mia Madre

February 23

New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 18
RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World: Season 1, Episode 4
Without A Paddle
Wildland

February 24

Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 16
Astrid: Season 1 - Premiere
It's All About Karma

February 25

Primal Fear
May God Save Us

February 26

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 14, Episode 8
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 14, Episode 8
Airplane!
Airplane II: The Sequel

February 27

Billions: Season 6, Episode 6
Power Book IV: Force: Season 1, Episode 4
Babel
February 28

Bel Air: Season 1, Episode 5
Trigger Point: Season 1, Episode 6 - Final
Clandestine Childhood
Those Happy Years
