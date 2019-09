These florals aren't tiny, à la Cabbage Patch Kids . Instead, they're a bit zoomed-in and slightly oversized, with each flower typically at least one to two inches, creating an allover pattern that's pretty in-your-face (which explains why you can see them from a mile away).Zara has expensive taste in the flowers it uses in its prints, meaning you'll likely never see a floral at the retailer that looks like this or this . Instead, it uses elegant peonies, irises, palm leaves, orchids, and other flowers you or I probably don't know the names of — including those that were likely invented and created by a computer. They're typically luxe-looking, detailed, and multidimensional. And they do a pretty good job of avoiding looking, well, cheap.These florals may be Victorian in aesthetic, but they always come in a modern color palette, with an element of contrast. There's no faded, aged-looking yellows, browns, or run-of-the-mill primary colors; it's all vibrant, Pantone-approved hues like chartreuse, burgundy, periwinkle, poppy red, and so on. Plus, since so much of Zara's merchandise is typically based off high-end runway collections, the retailer has no excuse to not be on-trend with this season's most popular shades.