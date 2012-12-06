"The Pendu Logo is a stylized re-imagining of the symbol for the "Magnum Opus" of the Alchemist combined with a visual pun of uniting an inverted cross and triangle; it is also related to the Tarot card known as The Hanged-Man, or in French as "Le Pendu." It is important that the bracelet is worn with the triangle on the outside of the wrist."

The bracelet will be sold at $66.60 in a limited-edition run of 66 (of course) through December in an extra-special (festive!) red. Want another for your better half? They also come in black and white...and we thank Zana for leaving out pieces in any shades of gray.