The Perfect Makeup Look For Any Holiday Party, Straight From YouTube

We're halfway through December, and chances are you've already hit up a few holiday parties. And unless your last name is Jenner or Hadid, you probably don't have 40 dresses in your closet to pick from every time, so outfit repeats are just a thing you have to accept. Makeup and hair repeats, though? Totally within your control to avoid.



So, if you're looking for a little variety, we've got you. YouTube is filled with video tutorials that will give you all the inspiration you could ever want, and the 29 ahead are some of our favorites. Whether you're into red lips, silver, shadows, or kooky candy-cane liner art, there's something new and exciting enough to distract from the fact that you've worn that sequin skirt three nights in a row. But rest assured, it's a damn fine sequin skirt.