Burned Out? These Professional Retreats Can Help You Re-Center

If you’re feeling tired, stressed, frazzled — how is it that even a long weekend somehow still isn’t enough? — you are not alone.
Millennials, also referred to as the “burnout generation,” report symptoms of exhaustion at higher rates than previous generations. In fact, nearly three in ten are “very often or always burned out” at work, with roughly seven in ten experiencing “at least some burnout,” according to recent statistics.
Increasingly, millennials are opting for careers that allow for more flexibility, including remote work and jobs with telecommuting opportunities. Some are even choosing to go full “digital nomad” and designing careers that allow them to move around as much as they want — without sacrificing professional growth.
But if neither of these possibilities seems immediately accessible and you need a refresh, you might want to consider using up some of your vacation days (or savings account) on a retreat that could help you recharge, refocus, and potentially rethink your professional future.
Today, there are numerous retreats, programs, and getaways that provide attendees with a range of personal, creative, and professional development services — plus they make a great excuse to get away from a grueling job.
Ahead, we compiled a list of programs that can help you take a breather and start designing a life that incorporates more freedom and creativity (and also helps you to thrive professionally).
Read on to check out some options and get some inspiration for an upcoming getaway.