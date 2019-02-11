How This Woman Left NYC To Start A Business & Travel The World

FOMO is a good thing in this case, because I know my opportunities to do that thing are limited, so I’d better go do it now, while I can. This has led to climbing Machu Picchu and sand boarding in Huacachina. I took a day off to make a day trip to the Guggenheim in Bilbao and rerouted my European plans to take advantage of a seat at Dîner en Blanc in Paris. I calculate more in opportunity cost than in hard dollars and cents, and that has made my life so much richer.