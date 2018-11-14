Make $100,000 Or More Working These Remote Jobs

Wages and salaries are increasing, and this growth is impacting workers around the country and globe. More than ever, workers are leveraging this changing market to negotiate better offers, benefit packages, and explore new avenues of employment.
In keeping with the changing job market, more workers are looking for remote jobs or opportunities with scheduling flexibility. And yet, even in this new spaces, women still face a number of challenges, including a remote work pay gap. Today, only 5% of American women make over six figures (a topic we explore in our weekly series, My 6-Figure Paycheck).
But that doesn't mean things have to stay this way. Flexjobs has put together a list of remote jobs with annual salaries of $100,000 or more in hopes of illustrating how many different kinds of remote six-figure careers are available.
Each of the following jobs are full-time positions, offer remote options, require advanced experience and education, and the listing is active on Flexjobs' database as of November 12, 2018. Regardless of whether these specific positions are available, more than anything, these jobs make clear the fact that there is not just one way of making six figures.
Hopefully, more women will begin asking for more money, negotiating offers, asking for promotions, and applying for jobs that boast ample salaries, like these. Read on to get a better idea of the kind of jobs that can get you earning six figures or more.