7 Yellow Nail Polishes That Are Like Sunshine In A Bottle

When it comes to seasonally apropos manicures, there's one color that is inherently associated with the summer solstice. As much as we love an unconventional hue (take Margot Robbie's burgundy moment on Instagram), nothing feels more sun-and-fun than yellow nail polish.
In addition to instantly creating a faux glow effect, a fun yellow manicure is exactly the sort of beauty pick-me-up to literally and metaphorically brighten your day. From pale lemon to bold, buttery marigold, yellow is one of the freshest colors to try on your nails ASAP (that is, if you haven't already). Ahead, seven ways to get the look at home.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.