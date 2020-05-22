The Sunniest Yellow Dresses For Summer

Spring is synonymous with picnics in the park, sipping ice-cold sauvignon, and enjoying your first overdone hot dog of the year. But with social distancing putting a temporary stop to our outdoor adventures, we’ve begun to look elsewhere for ways to get into the spring spirit. One proven method is to inject some sunshine into your wardrobe with the addition of the perfect yellow dress. Whether it's a puff-sleeved mini or a flowing maxi, a yellow dress has the power to instantly brighten your clothing rail as well as your overall mood.
Across the catwalks of SS20, yellow dresses made their mark with designers as far-ranging as Balmain and Bella Freud getting in on the action. While shapes and styles differed drastically, collections were united in their fondness for mustard, sherbet, and chartreuse hues. At New York Fashion Week, Carolina Herrera gave the color palette her seal of approval with a range of yellow floral designs, while Emilia Wickstead showed her love for pastel yellow with a plethora of puff-sleeved gowns at London Fashion Week.
The many iterations of yellow frock this season prove that the mood-boosting hue isn’t going anywhere fast, so you’ll be happy to know that we’ve compiled a list of the best that brands have to offer right now. From minis to maxis and everything in between, click through to find a spring-ready yellow dress for every occasion...