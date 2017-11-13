Everyone knows the internal struggle that is choosing between your fave stress-busting workout class and planning a much-needed catch-up with friends. What's worse? No matter which you choose, you're bound to feel some sort of FOMO when all is said and done. Well, time to banish the notion that you can't have your tone-up sesh and your GNO, too. To take your look from barre class straight to a night out in record time, swap out trainers for heels and layer a nighttime-ready mesh dress for a look that's confident, cool, and completely intentional. Don't sweat it when the compliments start rolling in.