What do you get when you combine a love of nature with a healthy obsession with tech gadgets? If you're Ben VandenWymelenberg and Kevin Groenjes, you get Woodchuck. Designed, sourced, and produced in Minneapolis, Woodchuck's headphone, laptop, tablet, and phone covers are made from 100% real wood and are just as good-lookin' as they are sustainable.
Naturally, we couldn't resist recruiting this locally made, socially conscious brand for our new Made In series. So, we sat down with vice president, Groenjes, to get the story behind Woodchuck's awesome tech cases...and the city behind them. Minneapolis, here we come.
Photo: Courtesy of Woodchuck